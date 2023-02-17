ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $17,241,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.53.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $160.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

