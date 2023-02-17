ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.