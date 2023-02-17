ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.09 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.44.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

