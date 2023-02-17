ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $307.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.