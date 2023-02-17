ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.45 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 368.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.