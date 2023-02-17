ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

