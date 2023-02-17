ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

