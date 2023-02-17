ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

NYSE HII opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

