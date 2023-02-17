ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1,571.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.16.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

