ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.52 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 132,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,196,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,787,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the period.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

