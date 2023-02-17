ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

