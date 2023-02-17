ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,056 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %

NLOK opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NortonLifeLock

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

