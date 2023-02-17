ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 25,369 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in WestRock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in WestRock by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.