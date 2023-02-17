ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

