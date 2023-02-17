ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

