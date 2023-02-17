ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares in the company, valued at $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,919 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $74.36 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

