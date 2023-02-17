ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,748 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

NFG stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

