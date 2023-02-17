ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 119,058 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,058 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Vontier worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.08 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

