ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 569,665 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569,665 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

