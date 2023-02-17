ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $4.16 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,604 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,251. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.55 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

