Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Stock Performance

NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

