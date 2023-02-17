FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

