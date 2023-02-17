FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

