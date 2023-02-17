FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,546 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

