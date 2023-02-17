FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $94.90 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.