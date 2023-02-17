FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 5.2 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $185.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $172.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

