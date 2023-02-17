FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $653.63.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $670.09 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.44. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

