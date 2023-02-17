Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.