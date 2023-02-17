Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $40.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,128,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

