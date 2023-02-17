Financial Analysis: CONMED (CNMD) and Its Competitors

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06% CONMED Competitors -677.96% -42.98% -24.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 104 613 1710 78 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 79.04%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 12.72, indicating that their average stock price is 1,172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -357.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -34.80 CONMED Competitors $1.03 billion $121.28 million 4.26

CONMED has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

