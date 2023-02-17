Financial Review: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) vs. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPEL has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of XPEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $1.49 billion 0.66 $84.02 million ($1.05) -37.86 XPEL $315.64 million 6.95 $31.57 million $1.41 56.33

This table compares AZZ and XPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and XPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30% XPEL 12.43% 40.61% 22.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AZZ and XPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 XPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

AZZ presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. XPEL has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than XPEL.

Summary

XPEL beats AZZ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

