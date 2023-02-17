Financial Review: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $890,000.00 1.17 $9.72 million N/A N/A Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.73 million ($4.72) -4.13

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Kaya has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kaya and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 139.11%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kaya.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -431.99% -53.05% -301.23% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.64% -47.39%

Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals beats Kaya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc. is a legal marijuana enterprise, which engages in the production, distribution, and selling of cannabis products. Its products include flower, oils, vape cartridges, and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker. The company's other lead product candidate includes ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Further, the company is developing BCL-xL heterobifunctional degraders based on E3 ligases not expressed in platelets, allowing for the avoidance of dose-limiting thrombocytopenia associated with BCL-xL inhibitors. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline, and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

