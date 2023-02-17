Financial Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.36 $29.10 million ($0.03) -54.67 Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.10 $97.43 million ($0.75) -21.67

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 64.31%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.85% 2.21% 0.67% Pan American Silver -10.01% 2.47% 1.85%

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Taseko Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

