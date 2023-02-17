First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.