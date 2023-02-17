First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.19.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$26.78 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

