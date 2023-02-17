Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.08.

FIVE opened at $207.66 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $209.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

