Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $92.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Five9 by 46.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $129.91.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

