Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Flux Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 10.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.