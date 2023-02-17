FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FMC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

