Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Foot Locker worth $156,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

