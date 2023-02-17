Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) CEO Max C. Wygod Purchases 5,000 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) CEO Max C. Wygod bought 5,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $19,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,818.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FORA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.30. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Forian in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

