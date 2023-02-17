Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $69.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.