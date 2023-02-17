Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $60,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

