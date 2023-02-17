Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in FOX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

