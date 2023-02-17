Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

