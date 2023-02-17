Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:FUL opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Fulham Shore has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.22).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

