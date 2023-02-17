Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Fulham Shore Price Performance
LON:FUL opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Fulham Shore has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.22).
About Fulham Shore
