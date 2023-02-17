FY2023 EPS Estimates for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Reduced by Analyst

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Forward Air in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Forward Air Stock Down 0.3 %

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

FWRD stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forward Air by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $28,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Forward Air by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.