FY2023 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAA’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of IAA opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1,056.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,678,000 after buying an additional 6,113,112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,532,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,768,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,750,000 after buying an additional 220,359 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,142,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,708,000 after purchasing an additional 608,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

