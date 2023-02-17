FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

COOP opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

