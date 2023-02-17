FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

OR opened at C$17.34 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $615,592.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

